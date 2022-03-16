Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $11.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 176,722 shares.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $8,954,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,601,000 after acquiring an additional 517,860 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

