Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.34) price target on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.46) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 803.50 ($10.45).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX stock opened at GBX 620.60 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The stock has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 652.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,315.99). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,219.77).

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.