Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.37.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

