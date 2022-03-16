Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.37.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
