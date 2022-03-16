Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.54) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.55 ($11.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.71. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($11.38) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($16.99).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

