DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.01 ($5.50) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.60). 707,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.17 ($5.68).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.79 million and a P/E ratio of 29.28.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

