DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.01 ($5.50) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.60). 707,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.17 ($5.68).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.79 million and a P/E ratio of 29.28.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)
Further Reading
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.