Dexlab (DXL) Price Hits $0.0963 on Major Exchanges

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $126,263.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.99 or 0.06627156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.93 or 0.99940915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039309 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

