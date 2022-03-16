DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.53.

DHT opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.