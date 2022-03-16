DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,497. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

