Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.46

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 11939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $34,554,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $38,854,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

