DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 338.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 43.6% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 320,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

