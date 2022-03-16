Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) PT Lowered to $2.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $2.55 on Monday. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

