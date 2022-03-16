Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $2.50. The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

