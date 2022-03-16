Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Discovery by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Discovery by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

