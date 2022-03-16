Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 17,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DISCK stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 67,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,481. Discovery has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,026 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

