DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DLO traded up $6.85 on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 5,572,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

