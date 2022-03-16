DMScript Price Tops $0.0003 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 64% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. DMScript has a total market cap of $27,629.86 and $173.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 74.4% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.27 or 0.06623977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.04 or 1.00109943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039388 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

