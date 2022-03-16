DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Get DocGo alerts:

NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,317. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.