DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.
NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,317. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
