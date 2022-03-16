Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,995. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

