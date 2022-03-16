DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 17.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 27,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,441,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

The firm has a market cap of $668.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

