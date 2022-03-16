DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 17.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 27,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,441,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.
The firm has a market cap of $668.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19.
DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
