DragonVein Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.22 million and $42,555.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,765.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00719218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00186899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022949 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DragonVein economy earn DragonVein in proportion to their project development.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

