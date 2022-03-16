Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.