DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Acquires $118,000.00 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 691,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DURECT by 600.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DURECT by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,972 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 275,195 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

