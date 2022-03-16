Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.61

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.61 and last traded at C$26.74, with a volume of 4149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DND. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2463729 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

