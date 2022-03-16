Dynamite Price Hits $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $12,504.15 and approximately $46,873.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00274779 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003895 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.01109011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.