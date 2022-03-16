Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $117.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.17 million and the highest is $119.34 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $83.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $649.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DVAX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 58,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,214. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

