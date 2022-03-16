e-Gulden Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $97.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00268303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,281 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,105 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

