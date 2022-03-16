E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,519.7 days.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

