Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

