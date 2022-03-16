Edmp Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,186 shares of company stock worth $18,034,356. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

