Edmp Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,211,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average of $240.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

