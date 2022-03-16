Edmp Inc. Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 3.2% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $467.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.45 and a 1 year high of $478.00.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.