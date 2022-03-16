El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report released on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.97 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $401.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 44,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

