Elastos (ELA) Hits Market Cap of $63.21 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00007655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $63.21 million and $387,934.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008889 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001123 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

