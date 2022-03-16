Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 68,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 86,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

