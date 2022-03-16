Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. 4,377,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

