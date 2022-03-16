Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA remained flat at $$1.36 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,192. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

