Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

ENDP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 492,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $535.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Endo International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

