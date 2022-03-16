Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.97. 2,602,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,506 shares of company stock worth $2,654,263 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

