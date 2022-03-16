Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $387,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

