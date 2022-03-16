Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $546,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

