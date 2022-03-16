Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 10,671,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

