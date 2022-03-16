Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $232,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. 5,508,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,991. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

