Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as high as C$15.75. Enerplus shares last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 3,551,111 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.
In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.
Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
