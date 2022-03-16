Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) Short Interest Update

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 414,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENJY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of ENJY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

