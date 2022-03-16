Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $237.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

ENPH opened at $164.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,985 shares of company stock valued at $45,850,716. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

