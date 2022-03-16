Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.61) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,204.50 ($28.67).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,548.50 ($20.14) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.32. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.51). The company has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,833.55).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

