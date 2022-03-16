Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shawcor Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Shawcor stock opened at C$4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.29.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

