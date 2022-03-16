Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

EPRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. 1,229,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,808. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.