Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

