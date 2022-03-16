Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ERM stock opened at GBX 894 ($11.63) on Tuesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1 year low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 910.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 978.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £977.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,338.10). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass bought 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 898 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £40,005.90 ($52,023.28).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

